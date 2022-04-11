Google bans apps: Google has once again banned a dozen of apps that were secretly harvesting users data including phone numbers, email and precise location. Some of these banned apps include Muslim prayer apps that have been downloaded more than 10 million times, a barcode scanning app and a weather app, a clock widget were also banned. The data-harvesting code was discovered by researchers UC Berkley and Joel Reardon of university Calgary. Checkout video for more details on the app ban.Also Read - Divya Agarwal on Her Breakup With Varun Sood And Fans' Reactions | Exclusive Interview