Google Pixel latest feature : Google keeps adding better features in it's Pixel phones to enhance user's experience. The most latest feature rolled out by the tech giant is the new Fast Emergency dialer which will allow the users to reach emergency services quickly with just a one button tap. Users can make a quick call even when their phones are locked and will be even more helpful to those who travel frequently. Earlier, Google had launched safety features like car crash detection, assigned emergency calls and spontaneous video recording. To know about the latest feature in detail, do checkout this video.