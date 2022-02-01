Google Fixes Android 12 Bug: Android series with Android 12 OS have reported several annoying bugs related to Android auto including the Google maps navigation crashing issues ever since the release of Google Android 12. The most recent bug that users reported was prevention of displaying new messages on the auto display. However, the tech giant confirmed hat they have fixed it and that the bug is now resolved allowing users to receive message on auto display. Watch video to know more in detail.Also Read - Samsung To Host Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022 On February 9, Here's What You Can Expect; Watch Video