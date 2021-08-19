Pixel 5a launched : Google has launched it’s new smartphone Pixel 5a. It is a premium quality smartphone including 5g feature, larger display, water resistant, and will be having dual cameras at the back. Google has released the smartphone in the US and Japan exclusively and will be limited to a few markets. However it won’t be launched in India anytime soon. Let’s dive into this video to know about more features this new smartphone has to offer.Also Read - Xiaomi Announces Smarter Living 2022 Event: MI Notebook Laptop And MI Band 6 To Be Launched