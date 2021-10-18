Google Pixel 6 And 6 Pro : Google is expected to launch it’s new generation smartphones namely Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This will take place in an event called Pixel Fall Launch on 19th of October. The phones are rumored to have features like 50 Megapixel camera, 12 GB RAM and 5000mAh battery life. In today’s video we will tell you about what can you expect out of these upcoming gadgets by citing a detailed insight on the it’s features, price specifications and more. Do have a watch.Also Read - TVS Jupiter 125 Launched in India: Colors, Design, Features Revealed | Watch Video