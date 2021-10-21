Pixel Fall Launch Event 2021 : On Tuesday night, Google hosted it’s Pixel Fall Launch event that witnessed the launch of next generation Pixel smartphones i.e. Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Pixel 6 comes up with cool features like Tensor chip, 50 MP camera, fast charging and Magic eraser whereas Pixel 6 Pro offers amazing features like 6.71 inch display, bigger battery than regular Pixel, three real cameras and more. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will also come with Android 12 out of the box. Checkout this video to get a detailed explanation on the these newly launched gadget’s features, specifications, dates, price and availability in India.Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Sale 2021 : Boat Bassheads 100 Available At Best And Cheap Price On Amazon, Buy Now | Watch Video