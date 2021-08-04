All you need to know about Google Pixel 6 series: Google has provided an early look at its upcoming flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The most important feature of these phones is the new custom processor, along with a new camera system and design. These phones run on Google’s new Tensor processor. This is a custom-designed chip whose design is done by Google. Watch video to know everytyhing about this new Pixel series and the Custom-made tensor chip. Watch now.Also Read - Reviewing Samsung Galaxy A22 5G: Watch Video to Know Price, Specifications And Experience | Tech Reveal