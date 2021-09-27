Pixel Buds A Series : Loaded with features such as handsfree Google assistant, a good microphone, secure and comfortable fit and an impressive charging case design, Google Pixel Buds A series is Google’s third attempt at the Pixel Buds. Priced at 9,999 it is very similar to last years Pixel Buds 2 with a very small amount of difference. Watch this video and know more about what this new product has to offer by taking an in-depth look at the pros and cons of it and whether it is worth investing your money or not.Also Read - Latest WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Launches View Once Feature, Know How To Use It | Tech Reveal