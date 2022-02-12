Android 13: Tech Giant Google has launched the first developer preview of Android 13. It is Android 12’s successor which Google recently rolled out and which is still in it’s early phase of adoption. Reportedly, the new operating system will come up with better and enhanced privacy features, app themes and new language control. It is not available for stable users so far as it’s only is available for developers who can modify and deign their apps accordingly. Since, this is the first look of OS, all the features aren’t revealed so far. Google can release Android 13 officially later this year. To know more about the latest developments in upcoming Android 13, do watch this video.Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops Down To Rs. 50,900, Here's How You Can Get It; Watch