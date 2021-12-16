Android 12 Go Edition : Google rolled out Android 12 Go Edition on Tuesday. Prior to this, Google had unveiled Android 12 few weeks earlier. Reportedly, this new version is expected to increase overall performance and privacy experience rather than adding more visual flairs. Android 12 Go Edition is a successor to Android 11 Go Edition and will be available from next year onwards. Watch this video to know everything about Android 12 Go Edition version.Also Read - Mercedes-Benz A200d Limo Review: An A Class Limousine? Know If It's Worth Buying Or Not | Watch Video