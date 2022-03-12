Google Big Update: For all Android smartphone users, Google has released a host of new features. These latest features will bring updates in Google Messages, Google Photos, Google Assistant, Google TV, Live Transcribe, and more. For Google, the Photos company is rolling out Photo Blur mode to more subjects such as pets, foods, and plants. Talking about the Google update, texts which will have OTP within 24 hours will get deleted automatically. Also, the company said that reactions from iPhone users will now appear as emojis or text messages. Watch the video to know more about these updates in detail.Also Read - Realme 9 5G SE Launched With 144Hz Display, Realme 9 5G Gets Mediatek Dimensity 810 - Checkout Key Features, Specs And Price