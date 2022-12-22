Google Will Read Doctor’s Prescriptions Now, Know How To Use This New Feature | Watch Video

The sloppy handwriting of doctors would be difficult to read for everyone. The solution to this issue is now possible thanks to Google.

Google’s New Feature: You must have had an illness at some point or visited the doctor with friends or family. Have you ever considered reading the prescription that the doctor wrote? because it might be difficult to read terrible handwriting. The sad reality is that only pharmacists can read doctors’ handwriting today. But now it has a permanent treatment. The well-known company Google has announced the development of an AI that can understand prescriptions even when they are written in a doctor’s sloppy handwriting. This AI will be created specifically to read sloppy handwriting. This Google app will identify and highlight the medicines mentioned in the prescription. The company unveiled the feature during its “AI for India” event in Delhi. The feature is currently a research prototype and not available to the general public yet.

Written By: Piyush Kumar