Got Acne-Prone Skin? Ayurveda Tips By Dr. Sailee Modi, Vedicure Healthcare and wellness: Acne, in whatever form it comes, whether severe or mild, is and will always be a source of agony for many people with acne-prone skin. Acne does not only effect a person's appearance, but can take a toll on one's emotional health, as well as knock your confidence. This interactive session is all about effective Ayurveda remedies for acne, and the expert joining us is Dr. Sailee Modi, Ayurveda consultant, Vedicure Healthcare and Wellness. She will be explaining about the causes of acne, when you should see a skin specialist, and what homes remedies you can try and more.