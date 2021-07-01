How To Correct Errors in Covid Vaccine Certificate?: Amidst the raging coronavirus, rapid vaccination is being done across the country. For this, it is mandatory for people to register on the CoWin app. After your vaccination, you must have received your vaccination certificate. The CoWIN vaccination certificates are used at the time of travel and helps in the access of several other premises. However, if you see an error on it, you will now be able to correct it through the CoWin portal. The government has announced a new update that enables an applicant to correct any errors in name, year of birth and gender printed on the CoWIN vaccination certificate. In this video, we will show you how you can correct such errors just through the CoWin portal. Watch Video. Also Read - How to link Covid 19 Vaccination Certificate With Passport | Step by Step Video Tutorial