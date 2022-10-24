Govardhan Puja 2022: Govardhan Puja is celebrated every year on the next day of Diwali. Govardhan mountain is made from cow dung on this day. According to Hindu religion, Lord Krishna had performed Govardhan Puja and Indra had broken the ego. The practice of Govardhan Puja is going on not from today but from the Dwaparyug of Shri Krishna. Shri Krishna had great love for cows and calves. At that time the Gokul residents used to worship Indradev. Krishna argued that Indradev is not our nurturer, but Govardhan mountain. Because here the cows of the cowherds get fodder, from which people make milk, ghee, butter. In this video, Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin has explained the right time, date, shubh muhurat and significance of Govardhan Puja. Watch video.Also Read - Govardhan Puja 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Dos And Don'ts - All You Need to Know