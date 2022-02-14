New guidelines for international travellers:
Ministry of health and Family Welfare recently issued new and fresh guidelines for international passengers travelling to India. The revised guidelines includes that RT-PCR report is not required anymore and that showing vaccination certificate can work. Also, there would be no more mandatory quarantine for international flyers. These guidelines will be valid from 14th February onwards. Watch video to know what more has Government revised in the new guidelines for international travellers.