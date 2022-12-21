Govinda Birthday: How a Boy From Chowl Became The Hero No. 1 Of Bollywood, Actors Struggles And Journey Will Inspire You – Watch

Govinda is celebrating his 59th birthday today. In the 90s, the Govinda created a magic with his amazing acting skills and won millions of hearts. He created a stir in the world of films and acting. Take a look at his journey.

Govinda Birthday: Bollywood Actor Govinda, who became Bollywood’s hero number 1 through his excellent performance and special style of dance, is celebrating his 59th birthday today. He was born on 21st December, 1963 in Mumbai. His father Arun Ahuja was a well-known hero of the 40s and 50s. Govinda’s mother Nirmala Devi was a singer and actress. Well, Govinda’s Journey from Virar’s chawl to the one of the top Bollywood actors, was an interesting one. The boy whom no one knew at the age of 21, had signed 50 films at the age of 22. The actor has given us innumerable films that will be remembered for centuries. Take a look at the struggles and achievements of the actor. Watch video.