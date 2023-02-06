Grammys 2023: Indian Music Composer Ricky Kej Wins His Third Grammy Award For ‘Divine Tides’ Album – Watch
Indian music composer Ricky Kej has won yet another Grammy award. It's Kej's third Grammy, having won "Best New Age Album" for "Winds of Samsara" in 2015. Watch video.
Ricky Kej: Music composer Ricky Kej and Stewart Copeland, drummer of The Police, won Grammy for “Divine Tides” in “Best Immersive Audio Album.” It’s Kej’s third Grammy, having won “Best New Age Album” for “Winds of Samsara” in 2015. “Divine Tides,” a nine-song album, emphasizes the role each person plays in maintaining balance for all. Kej’s win was celebrated by the Recording Academy on its Twitter page. Watch video.
