Home

Video Gallery

Grammys 2024 Winners: India shines at Grammys 2024, wins THESE awards

Grammys 2024 Winners: India shines at Grammys 2024, wins THESE awards

Shankar Mahadevan from Shakti won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for 'This Moment', along with three other Indian ...

Shankar Mahadevan from Shakti won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for ‘This Moment’, along with three other Indian musicians. Zakir Hussain also secured a Grammy for Best Global Music Performance for ‘Pashto’ alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia.

Trending Now

You may like to read