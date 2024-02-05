Top Trending Videos

Grammys 2024 Winners: India shines at Grammys 2024, wins THESE awards

Shankar Mahadevan from Shakti won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for 'This Moment', along with three other Indian ...

Published: February 5, 2024 11:13 AM IST

By Video Desk

Shankar Mahadevan from Shakti won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for ‘This Moment’, along with three other Indian musicians. Zakir Hussain also secured a Grammy for Best Global Music Performance for ‘Pashto’ alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia.

