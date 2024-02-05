By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Grammys 2024 Winners: India shines at Grammys 2024, wins THESE awards
Shankar Mahadevan from Shakti won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for 'This Moment', along with three other Indian ...
Shankar Mahadevan from Shakti won the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for ‘This Moment’, along with three other Indian musicians. Zakir Hussain also secured a Grammy for Best Global Music Performance for ‘Pashto’ alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia.