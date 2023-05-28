Home

“Grateful For The Partnership Between IIFA and UN..” India’s UNEP Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza – Watch Video

Dia Mirza: IIFA and United Nations in India have come together to advocate for sustainability. Actor and model Dia Mirza Rekhi has been appointed as the National Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Environment Programme. Regarding the programme, Dia Mirza Rekhi said she is very grateful for the partnership between IIFA and the UN. “Very grateful for this partnership. Many people don’t know about the sustainable development goals. This partnership will be very powerful and will help spread awareness. It will help to build momentum in the goals. I am very proud of IIFA, they use their platform to make a difference. I truly believe in the power of communication. Cinema is one of the most powerful tools of positive social change. I am proud of what I stand for as an artist,” she said.

