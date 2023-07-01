Home

Grazia Millennial Awards 2023 : From Urfi Javed to Disha Patani, Here Is How Bollywood Celebs Dressed At The Grazia Millennial Awards

we have seen that Indian red-carpet events are no less than a fashion parade. Bollywood celebrities at their best, make it to the red carpet and are an absolute treat for their fans and fashion enthusiasts. Last night, Grazia Millennial Awards 2023 was one such occasion that Bollywood celebs attended in all their glitter, glitz, and glamour. From Aditi Rao Hydari to Urfi Javed, here are a few fashion moments which stole the show and grabbed a few eyeballs.