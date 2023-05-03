Home

GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Defeats Table Topper Gujarat Titans In Low Scoring Match

Aman Khan’s defiant 51 and inspired bowling helped Delhi Capitals edge out holders Gujarat Titans by five runs in a low-scoring Indian Premier League thriller on Tuesday. Aman hit his maiden fifty to lift his team from a precarious 23-5 to 130-8 in a clash billed as David v Goliath between bottom-placed Delhi and table-toppers Gujarat in Ahmedabad.

