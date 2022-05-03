Number IPL team, Gujarat Titans will take up the Punjab Kings in the 48th game of the Indian Premier League 2022 on 03 May 2022 at 7:30 pm in Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Presently, Gujarat Titans are at the 1st position in the points table while Punjab Kings is struggling at the 7th position. Watch video to know who will win today’s match, probable playing XI, Dr. DY Patil Sports stadium pitch report and Mumbai weather forecast.Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.