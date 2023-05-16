Home

Video Gallery

GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Enter Playoffs, Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 34 runs

GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Enter Playoffs, Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 34 runs

Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma starred as Gujarat Titans defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in Ahmedabad to confirm a playoff spot for themselves. With the win, GT made an entry into the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023.

Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma starred as Gujarat Titans defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in Ahmedabad to confirm a playoff spot for themselves. With the win, GT made an entry into the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023.