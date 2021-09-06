How To Do a Burpee : Unlike it’s easy and funny name, Burpees are a bit hard to follow as it is an High Intensity Workout and requires a lot of strength. It may sound tough to some people and take a lot of effort to start, but it can be the most convenient and versatile exercises as it doesn’t require any equipment. Fitness coach and expert Dolan Acharya, in this video will be talking about the benefits of Burpees and will also show step by step guide of how to do it in a perfect way. Watch nowAlso Read - Slimmer, Fitter And Better: Arjun Kapoor on Battling Obesity, COVID-19 And Fitness