Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Know All About The Syndrome That Triggered National Emergency In Peru | Symptoms | Causes | Treatment

Guillain-Barré Syndrome: The exact cause of Guillain-Barré syndrome is currently not known, but it has been found that the disease often sets in after an infection. These infections include Covid 19, respiratory infections or zika virus. Watch video to know more about the syndrome.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Peru has imposed a health emergency over an “unusual” outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in the country. The emergency will last for 90 days as officials grapple with an unusual increase in cases. A similar emergency was imposed in 2019 as well. Now let’s understand about this syndrome. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a neurological disorder and an autoimmune disease. Watch video for more information.

