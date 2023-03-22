Gujarat: 85-Metre-Tall Surat Cooling Tower Demolished By Explosion | Watch Video
85-meter-tall cooling tower of the Utran gas-based power station was razed to the ground in Gujarat’s Surat on March 21. About 262.05 kg of explosives were used for demolition.
85-meter-tall cooling tower of the Utran gas-based power station was razed to the ground in Gujarat’s Surat on March 21. About 262.05 kg of explosives were used for demolition. The tower came down within a few seconds, sending up a huge layer of dust. The tower was part of the 135-MW power plant of the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation and was used for cooling purposes. Built-in 1993, the cooling tower has to be closed after 30 years according to the guidelines of the Central Government.
