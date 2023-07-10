Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Gujarat: EAM S Jaishankar files nomination from Gandhinagar for upcoming Rajya Sabha polls

Gujarat: EAM S Jaishankar files nomination from Gandhinagar for upcoming Rajya Sabha polls

After filing his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "...First of all I would like to express gratitude to PM Modi, BJP leadership and people and MLAs of Gujarat..

Published: July 10, 2023 3:15 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Gandhinagar (Gujarat), July 10, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on July 10 filed his nomination papers in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.After filing his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, “…First of all I would like to express gratitude to PM Modi, BJP leadership and people and MLAs of Gujarat..

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.