Gujarat: EAM S Jaishankar files nomination from Gandhinagar for upcoming Rajya Sabha polls
After filing his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "...First of all I would like to express gratitude to PM Modi, BJP leadership and people and MLAs of Gujarat..
Gandhinagar (Gujarat), July 10, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on July 10 filed his nomination papers in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.After filing his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, “…First of all I would like to express gratitude to PM Modi, BJP leadership and people and MLAs of Gujarat..
