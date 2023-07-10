Home

Gujarat: EAM S Jaishankar files nomination from Gandhinagar for upcoming Rajya Sabha polls

Gandhinagar (Gujarat), July 10, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on July 10 filed his nomination papers in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.After filing his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, “…First of all I would like to express gratitude to PM Modi, BJP leadership and people and MLAs of Gujarat..

