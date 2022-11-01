Gujarat Bridge collapse: A nearly 100-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday i.e.. 30th of October. The tragedy, as per the police has taken lives of 134 people so far and two are missing. Search and rescue operations are under way. As many as 177 persons were rescued during the search and rescue operation conducted by multiple agencies including the Navy, Army, fire brigade and disaster response forces at the national and State levels. The police arrested nine persons, including the managers of private contractor Oreva Group and ticket clerks and security guards as well, a day after the tragic incident happened. in a latest update, PM Modi will be visiting Morbi today. He will meet the survivors of the massive bridge collapse tragedy. Among the 134 people died in the mishap, 47 were children. Over a 100 injured are being treated, many of them at the Morbi civil hospital. Well, the horrifying incident has left everyone in shock Through this video we will take a look at what was the reason behind the Gujarat tragedy that killed so many innocent lives.Also Read - Jamshed J Irani, Known As The Steel Man Of India Passes Away At 86, Breathes His Last In Jamshedpur Hospital - Watch Video