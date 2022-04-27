Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 27 April (Wednesday) at 7.30PM. This match is crucial for both the teams, as this match’s win would help them get a step closer to the playoffs. While, in terms of the pitch, Wankhede stadium’s pitch is batting-friendly and also assists the fast bowlers. Watch video to know in depth details of the probable playing 11’s of Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, weather conditions in Mumbai during the match.GT vs SRH Probable Playing XIsGujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik