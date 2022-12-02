Gujarat Travel Guide: Great Rann of Kutch to Dwarka, Top 5 Must Visit Places – Watch Video

Travel Tips: Planning your winter getaway? Watch the video till the end as we have share the best places to visit in Gujarat during winters.

Published: December 2, 2022 10:58 AM IST

By Toshi Tiwari | Edited by Video Desk


Gujarat Travel Guide Video: Winters have set in, almost all parts of the country and with this everyone starts to plan out there winter getaways. If you want to experience the desserts, wildlife to the historical towns the land of Mahatama Gandhi, Gujarat is a great place to be in winters. From the Great Rann of Kutch, Dwarka, Vadodara, Ahmedabad one can explore many colours and flavours here. In this video, we have share the must visit places of these places in Gujarat.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 2, 2022 10:58 AM IST