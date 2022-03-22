Gully Boy Rapper MC Tod Fod Passes Away At 24 : Dharmesh Parmar p0pulary known as MC Tod Fod who is best know for giving his voice to Gully Boy song India 91, has passed away on Sunday at a young ag of 24. The reason for his death is yet to be revealed. He was a Mumbai-based rapper and was very popular in Mumbai’s underground rap circuit. Film actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ranveer Singh mourned the loss of the young actor by paying tribute to him through their Instagram posts. Film director Zoya Akhtar also paid condolences to the rapper. Checkout our latest video for more details on the same.Also Read - Salman Khan To Sanjay Dutt: Bollywood Stars Who Are All Set To Be Seen In South Indian Films - Watch List