Gulmarg Festival 2023: Vicky Kaushal Attends ‘Gulmarg Festival’ Organised By Indian Army – Watch Video

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal attended the festival on September 10. From shaking a leg with performers to his songs to praising the beauty of Gulmarg, Vicky added a top-notch entertainment level to the festival.

Gulmarg Festival 2023: In order to boost tourism and promote local talent, the Indian Army in collaboration with civil agencies organised the ‘Gulmarg Festival’ on September 09 and 10 at Ice Skating Rink near Gondola Base in Gulmarg. The festival was a mega event and consisted of a multitude of activities. The cultural events by local artists made people aware of the tourism potential of Kashmir and Gulmarg in particular. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal attended the festival on September 10. From shaking a leg with performers to his songs to praising the beauty of Gulmarg, Vicky added a top-notch entertainment level to the festival.

