Home

Video Gallery

Gumraah Screening: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, and Vidya Balan Attend The Screening In Style | Watch Video

Gumraah Screening: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, and Vidya Balan Attend The Screening In Style | Watch Video

Directed by first-time filmmaker Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah revolves around the story of Arjun and Rahul, both played by Aditya in dual roles. The special screening of the movie held in Mumbai was attended by several celebrities such as Vidya Balan, Ronit Roy, Anees Bazmee, and Asha Negi, who showed their support for the movie.

Gumraah Screening: Gumraah is an upcoming Hindi film that features Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film is a remake of the 2019 Tamil blockbuster Thadam, which starred Mrunal and Ronit Roy. Directed by first-time filmmaker Vardhan Ketkar, the film revolves around the story of Arjun and Rahul, both played by Aditya in dual roles. The special screening of the movie held in Mumbai was attended by several celebrities such as Vidya Balan, Ronit Roy, Anees Bazmee, and Asha Negi, who showed their support for the movie. Gumraah is set to hit the theaters on April 7 and is eagerly awaited by fans and audiences alike. Watch video.