Guneet Monga Is Back In India With Oscar Award, Says ‘This Win Is Magical’ | Watch Video

Guneet Monga is back in India with Oscar award. She said that 'This Win Is Magical and unreal. Watch this video.

Guneet Monga: After bagging Oscar awards, The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga is back in India with the award. She looked very excited and flaunted her Oscar award. She said that the win is magical and unreal. Watch this video to know more of what she has to say.