Gunmen Threaten Lionel Messi, Fire Bullets On His Family Shop

Two men fired shots at a closed shop belonging to Lionel Messi's family. Reportedly, they shot 14 bullets into the supermarket's metallic facade. A threatening message for seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was also thrown.

Published: March 3, 2023 12:22 PM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

