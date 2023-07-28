Home

Gurez Valley: Want To Witness Paradise? Explore The Hidden Gem Of Kashmir “Gurez Valley” – WATCH

Gurez valley is located at a distance of around 127 km from Srinagar. It's serene beauty can capture anyone's heart. Watch video.

Gurez Valley: Whenever we think of Kashmir, we normally visualize snowclad mountains, Dal Lake, Shalimar Bagh and Pangong Lake. But wait ! Kashmir isn’t just about these beauties, as there are many unexplored hidden gems, that we aren’t aware of. One such lovely place is Gurez Valley. Located at a distance of around 127 km from Srinagar, this valley’s serene beauty can capture anyone’s heart. Watch video for more.

