Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Gurugram Rains Update: Drone visuals show severe waterlogging in Gurugram, throwing life out of gear | Watch

Gurugram Rains Update: Drone visuals show severe waterlogging in Gurugram, throwing life out of gear | Watch

Heavy downpours lashed parts of Haryana's Gurugram causing severe waterlogging in the Narsinghpur area.

Published: August 19, 2023 6:53 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Heavy downpours lashed parts of Haryana’s Gurugram causing severe waterlogging in the Narsinghpur area.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.