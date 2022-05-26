Best places to visit in Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh is located in the central India. The city is known for it’s fascinating history and incredible tourist attractions. Blessed with diverse wildlife and glorious past, the city is a delight for every kind of traveller. The place is famous for it’s vibrant culture and splendor of heritage. So, if you are planning a vacation to Madhya Pradesh, then you must be wondering about some top places in MP to spend a gala time. In that case, do not worry as we have got you covered. In this video, we have listed the top 5 tourist destinations located in Madhya Pradesh that you should visit once. Watch video.Also Read - Holiday Season Calling! Top 5 Places to Visit in Maharashtra During Winters | WATCH Video