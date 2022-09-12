Gyanvapi Case: The Hindu and Muslim parties were standing face to face in the court for the last several months regarding the Gyanvapi case. In the survey of the disputed temple/mosque, idols and symbols of many Hindu Gods and Goddesses were also found. After this survey, the court had banned the washing of hands and feet in the Wuzukhana. An application was filed on behalf of the Muslim side in the Varanasi District Court citing the Place of Worship Bill of 1991. But it was said on behalf of the Hindu side that there is no violation of the 1991 Act in this, first the religious nature is decided, then it will be known whether the Place of Worship Bill applies to it or not. After this, the district court of Varanasi today rejected this application of the Muslim side. Varanasi court today ruled in the interest of Hindu side. Watch video.Also Read - Major Fire Erupts in Indore Development Authority Building; Visuals From Spot