Gyanvapi Masjid: ASI Begins Survey Of Gyanvapi Mosque Complex Amid Tight Security – Watch Video

The Allahabad High Court dismissed Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea, challenging the ASI survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Watch video.

Gyanvapi Complex: A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque premises and started a scientific survey of the complex amid tight security. Allahabad High Court on August 03 allowed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.”Allahabad High Court allowed the ASI to conduct the survey yesterday. ASI and the district administration have made all the arrangements for the survey. We are also going there. This survey is a step towards creating history….” said Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi representing “ASI can only tell how many days it will take to complete the survey. It took 7-8 months to complete the survey of the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” said Advocate Sudhir Tripathi representing the Hindu side. The Allahabad High Court dismissed Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s plea, challenging the ASI survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Watch video.

