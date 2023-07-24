Home

Gyanvapi Survey Halted For 2 Days, No Excavation Work To Be Undertaken By ASI Officials – Watch Video

The survey comes after a Varanasi Court on July 21 gave directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The court pronounced its order on a petition filed by the Hindu side seeking direction for a “scientific survey” of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises.

Gyanvapi Survey halted: In a major landmark event in Gyanvapi case, scientific survey by Archaeological Survey of India begun on July 24. In view of the survey, heavy security personnel were deployed in the area. The survey comes after a Varanasi Court on July 21 gave directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The court pronounced its order on a petition filed by the Hindu side seeking direction for a “scientific survey” of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises. However, following an order from a Chief Justice of India-led Supreme Court bench, the survey work was halted for two days. The survey will resume only after 5 pm on Wednesday. Watch video.

