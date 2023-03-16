Home

H3N2 Influenza Virus: BEWARE ! This Virus Can Have Serious Side Effects On Kidney – Watch Video

According to experts, H3N2 Influenza can seriously damage kidneys especially in elderly and those who already suffer from chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, heart issues or kidney disease.

H3N2 Influenza Virus: After Covid-19, H3N2 Influenza cases are on rise across the country. The virus has already killed more than 7 people in India and has caused a scare among people. While H3N2 influenza causes mild disease, vulnerable groups are at risk of severe illness. The virus is causing rise in ICU cases in infants and children below the age of 5 years with many of them reporting breathlessness, cough and pneumonia like symptoms. Well, h3n2 is causing more hospitalization than other influenza types so it’s Important to take Covid like precautionary measures like wearing masks, washing hands frequently and follow social distancing. Now according to experts, H3N2 Influenza can seriously damage kidneys especially in elderly and those who already suffer from chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, heart issues or kidney disease. Watch video.