SidNaaz new song released : The much awaited song of Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill 'Habit' is finally out. The makers of the song have released this beautiful piece one day earlier than it's release date. The song is a heartfelt tribute to late actor Siddharth Shukla who died due to cardiac arrest on 2nd September. The song was previously titled as Adhura but was then changed to Habit on a fan request. Audience are absolutely loving the music video and are pouring immense love, praises and blessings in the comment section. The song is sung by Arko and Shreya Ghoshal. Watch video to know more.