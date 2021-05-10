New Delhi: Maninder Buttar’s Sakhiyaan is everyone’s favourite. The song has become the new party sensation and has over 486 million views on YouTube. But do you know that the famous Punjabi singer was never confident about this song and had rather given it away to somebody else? Also Read - Neha Kakkar Leaves Maninder Buttar And Fans Smitten With Her Sultry Dance Moves on Tony Kakkar's Song 'Dheeme Dheeme'

In an exclusive interview with india.com, Maninder Buttar revealed that he never thought that his Sakhiyaan would be such a big hit. Maninder also added that he had rather given away this some to somebody else in the beginning. ”I had given away Sakhiyaan to somebody, to another artist. I was going to shoot Jamila in Dubai when Robby Singh (director of the song), asked me to shoot another song as well if we are anyway going to Dubai. He listened to Sakhiyaan and liked it. He only insisted me to take make this music video. I called up the artist to whom I had given away this song. He told me that even he wasn’t able to do this song. Luckily I did this song,” he said.

Adding that one can never expect what the audience may end up liking, Maninder said, ”Sakhiyaan has crossed 480 million views, I never expected this. I never thought about it. I had expectations from Tere Mere Ladai, was confident that it will cross 100-200 million views, but it stuck at hardly 50-60 million. One can never judge how much will a song work and what audience may end up liking.”

Watch the full interview here:

During the interview, Maninder also talked about how he never watches singing reality shows said, ”I don’t like any singing reality shows. They raise false hopes among kids. This is the truth. I will not name anybody but I have met people complaining about the same. This is why I don’t want to judge any of these reality shows as well. I have been approached multiple times, but I don’t like this.”

Maninder has recently released a song called Pani Di Gal. The song features Bigg Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin and has crossed 93 million views on YouTube.