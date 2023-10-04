Home

HAL hands over first LCA Tejas twin-seater aircraft to Indian Air Force

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over the Twin-Seater trainer version of LCA Tejas to the Indian Air Force in Bengaluru on October 04. HAL has an order of 18 Twin-Seater from IAF and is planning to deliver eight Twin-Seater in FY 2023-24. Further, 10 Twin-Seater would be delivered progressively by 2026-27. LCA Tejas Twin-Seater is a lightweight, all-weather multi-role 4.5 generation aircraft.

