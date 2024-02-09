By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Haldwani Violence: Eyewitness, victim recounts horrific incident
A violence broke out in Banbhoolpura area of Uttarakhand’s Haldwani. Haldwani Municipal Corporation employee, an eyewitness victim shared the horrific incident. An anti-encroachment drive was carried out after which violence broke out in the area. So far, 2 persons were killed, and over 100 policemen sustained injuries in the Haldwani violence.