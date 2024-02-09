Home

Haldwani Violence: Eyewitness, victim recounts horrific incident

A violence broke out in Banbhoolpura area of Uttarakhand’s Haldwani. Haldwani Municipal Corporation employee, an eyewitness victim shared the horrific incident. An anti-encroachment drive was carried out after which violence broke out in the area. So far, 2 persons were killed, and over 100 policemen sustained injuries in the Haldwani violence.

