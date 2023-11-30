Top Trending Videos

Hamas breaks the truce, opens fire on civilians | Israel Hamas War

Three people were killed and six were wounded, two of them seriously, in a terror shooting attack at the entrance ...

Published: November 30, 2023 3:36 PM IST

By Video Desk

Three people were killed and six were wounded, two of them seriously, in a terror shooting attack at the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday morning, police and medics said.

