Home

Video Gallery

“Hamas lost control…” says Israeli Defense Minister as IDF storms into Gaza Parliament

“Hamas lost control…” says Israeli Defense Minister as IDF storms into Gaza Parliament

After 39 days of was, Israel has gained control over the besieged Gaza Strip, according to Defense Minister. Defense ...

After 39 days of was, Israel has gained control over the besieged Gaza Strip, according to Defense Minister. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed that Hamas lost control over Gaza Strip, where IDF has vowed to wipe out Hamas. As per The Times of Israel, Gallant said that the Israeli forces are advancing towards every location and the terrorists are fleeing south.

There is no force of Hamas capable of stopping the IDF. The IDF is advancing at every location. The Hamas organisation has lost control in Gaza. Terrorists are fleeing south, and civilians are looting Hamas bases. They have no confidence in the government,” Gallant said, according to The Times of Israel.

Ever since Israel launched its ground operations in Gaza, the military forces were keeping tunnel network as their first target. IDF have destroyed hundreds of Hamas tunnels and other terror hideouts of the militant group. Recently, IDF shared a video of a tunnel in which they claimed that it led to a hospital. IDF also claimed that this was the place where Israeli hostages were kept by Hamas. The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas. About 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages. In retaliation, Israel initiated ‘Operation Iron Swords’ and announced a war against Hamas.