Home

Video Gallery

Hamas’ naval officer Mabduh Shaalabi killed as Israel rains fire on Gaza, Hezbollah targets

Hamas’ naval officer Mabduh Shaalabi killed as Israel rains fire on Gaza, Hezbollah targets

As a part of high-scale retaliation, IDF continued wide-scale strikes on Hamas military targets in northern Gaza. In view of ...

As a part of high-scale retaliation, IDF continued wide-scale strikes on Hamas military targets in northern Gaza. In view of that, IDF pounded the hideouts of Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 21. Meanwhile, on a separate front, IDF attacked across the Israel-Lebanon border at Hezbollah’s targets. In IDF’s airstrike, Mabduh Shaalabi, a Hamas special naval forces operative involved in attacks against Israel was killed. Israel’s high-scale retaliation is turning out to be a nightmare for Hamas as more than 1,000 terrorists have been neutralized. The Israeli military has announced that its ultimate goal is to wipe out the top political and military hierarchy of Hamas. Earlier in successful air strikes, IAf attacked the headquarters of Hamas in Gaza and killed senior Hamas operatives. Among the senior operatives, Osama Mazini, Muetaz Eid, Ayman Nofal, and more were killed in IDF airstrike. So far, Israeli Air Force’s fighter jets demolished over 250 military targets in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the Hamas has claimed that they were holding over 200 hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported. However, IDF on October 20 confirmed the release of two US citizens identified as Judith Tai Raanan, Natali Raanan. The American citizens have been handed over safely to the Israeli Troops.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.